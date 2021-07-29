In an impressive friendly win, a Liverpool striker scores a hat-trick while a winger mounts a transfer claim.

Liverpool Under-23s continued their great start to pre-season with another resounding victory on Wednesday night, with Fidel O’Rourke scoring a hat-trick.

Sheyi Ojo, Max Woltman, and Melkamu Frauendorf, who had just signed his first professional contract the week before, were also on the scoresheet as Barry Lewtas’ team defeated Caernarfon Town 6-0 at the Academy.

Following a 5-1 win over Warrington Rylands in pre-season, the young Reds continued their winning ways against Caernarfon, with O’Rourke opening the scoring with a fantastic long-range drive into the top corner, followed by Ojo heading home after a Tom Clayton effort was saved.

After being found out by Luca Stephenson, Woltman scored Liverpool’s third goal at the far post, then turning provider to set up O’Rourke for his second goal of the game.

After Stephenson was taken down, Ojo saw a spot-kick saved, and the young Reds should have made it 5-0 before half-time. Ojo is slated to leave the club this summer following his latest loan move away to Cardiff City last season.

After the break, Liverpool added a fifth goal as O’Rourke completed his hat-trick, and Frauendorf capped the scoring with an outstanding strike of his own.

Lewtas was obviously thrilled with his team’s efforts after the game, praising the 19-year-old hat-trick hero.

He told the club’s website, “It was another excellent performance from the boys, and we played some really lovely things.” “I was delighted for Fidel to achieve his hat-trick, which will boost his confidence tremendously.

“Fair play to Caernarfon; they attempted to play the correct way, and I wish them every success in the coming season.”