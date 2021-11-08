In an extremely rare surgery, a parasitic fetus attached to a newborn baby’s stomach was removed.

At the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the capital city of New Delhi, a 25-year-old woman recently gave birth to twins. According to The Times of India, the fetus, which was linked to the fully developed twin’s tummy, only had a neck and head and no limbs.

The hospital’s doctors performed an emergency procedure to separate the twins after they were born. According to Live Hindustan, the parasitic twin did not survive, but physicians were able to save the second kid. [According to Google Translate] “He’s doing well,” a doctor stated, “and we’re hoping to discharge him shortly.”

A fetus in fetu, or parasitic fetus, is a rare congenital condition in which one of the fetuses does not develop fully in the mother’s womb. The fetus then either attaches to the twin or moves inside the body of the other fetus.

The doctors faced a significant hurdle in this case because the completely developed kid had all organs save the intestines. The intestine of the newborn was in a pouch that protruded into the parasitic twin’s neck.

The first step, according to Dr. Shilpa Sharma, a pediatric surgeon at the AIIMS, was to reintroduce the fully matured baby’s intestines into his stomach.

“This was conceivable because a newborn’s small intestine isn’t yet inflated with air, therefore it was possible. As a result, all of the intestinal loops might be crammed into the immature stomach of a normal newborn,” she told The Times of India.

The mother of the twins was admitted to the hospital in the seventh month of her pregnancy, and doctors found the possibility of parasitic twins during imaging examinations, according to doctors.

The medical staff, on the other hand, had to wait two months for the fully formed infant to reach maturity before trying delivery.

Doctors in India successfully extracted an underdeveloped embryo weighing roughly 400 grams from the body of an 18-month-old newborn girl in a similar case in July.

The procedure was carried out in Gujarat, which is a state in India. According to the doctors, the girl's parents took her in for a checkup after she complained of pain in her abdomen. "The pair were concerned as her stomach swelled. The fetus was discovered during a CT scan "a senior physician