In an exhibition boxing battle, Logan Paul outlasts Floyd Mayweather.

In the ring, Floyd Mayweather Jr outclassed Logan Paul, but he couldn’t keep the YouTube star at bay from a safe distance.

Mayweather and Paul fought in an eight-round exhibition combat at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, but no winner was announced because the fight was not scored.

Mayweather, 44, used his ring talents to frustrate Paul with excellent lead and counter blows, which pushed him to five world titles in five categories and a 50-0 career record.

Mayweather remarked in the ring, “You have to realize I’m not 21 anymore, but it’s nice.”

“He’s a lot better than I expected. It’s a nice little piece. Tonight is a special night.