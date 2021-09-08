In an emotional video, Kylie Jenner discloses her pregnancy with Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner has announced that she and rapper Travis Scott are expecting their second child.

In a 90-second video posted on Instagram, the reality TV star and cosmetics entrepreneur revealed the news, sharing the moment she told her mother, Kris Jenner.

Jenner, 24, held a pregnancy test before revealing it to Scott, 30, in the first scene.

The rapper, who was born in Houston, was then seen cuddling her baby bump.

Stormi, Jenner and Scott’s three-year-old daughter, went to a doctor’s appointment to see the baby for the first time and handed Kris, 65, an envelope with the ultrasound scans.

The family matriarch said, “Are you pregnant?” “Stormi, we’re having a baby!” This is one of the most wonderful days of my life.”

Stormi kissed her mother’s developing baby belly at the end of the video.

Jenner’s famous siblings reacted to the news in the comments section.

Kendall Jenner said on Instagram, “I can’t handle it,” with a heart emoji.

Kim Kardashian West exclaimed, “I’m crying!!!” “Crying this is so lovely my blessed angel sister,” Kourtney Kardashian said.

Khloe Kardashian included sobbing emojis in her message.

“I’m crying all over again,” Kris said. What a unique and incredible blessing and gift God has bestowed upon you!!!!”

Jenner and Scott, a Grammy-winning musician whose hits include Highest In The Room and Sicko Mode, began dating in 2017 and welcomed Stormi the following year.

They apparently broke up in 2019, but their romance was renewed earlier this year.

Jenner chose to keep her first pregnancy a secret, revealing it until after Stormi was born in February 2018.

She spoke about her decision in a TV special that aired earlier this year to commemorate the end of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Jenner remarked, “I shared so much of my life.” “I was also quite young when I became pregnant, and it was simply too much for me.

“I didn’t know how I’d bring that to the public’s attention and get everyone’s feedback. I believe that was simply something I needed to go through on my own.”