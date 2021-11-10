In an emotional open letter, Michael Edwards explains his choice to leave Liverpool.

Michael Edwards has penned an open letter to Liverpool fans outlining why he is stepping down as sporting director and endorsing Julian Ward as his replacement.

Edwards will leave Liverpool at the conclusion of the season after opting not to extend his current contract.

The 42-year-old, who joined Liverpool in November 2011, has become a significant figure in the club’s recruiting and has helped build a side that has won the Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup under Jurgen Klopp.

Edwards will stay at the club until the summer while monitoring the transition of Ward, who is presently the assistant sporting director, to his replacement.

“Ten years is a relatively long time in anyone’s professional life,” Edwards added. In football terms, it’s a whole new age, especially at a club like Liverpool, where the expectations and standards are always as high as the supporters demand.

“Being a member of this club during this time has been an honor because of the people I’ve had the pleasure of working with and the success we’ve had.”

“However, all good things must come to an end, and I recently finished my final summer window as Liverpool sporting director.” Even writing those words makes me feel a little strange, yet at the end of this season, I’ll pack up my laptop and leave my office at the AXA Training Centre for the final time.

“However, before I do so, I’d like to take this opportunity to clarify why I’m leaving because I feel that supporters need clarity at times like these.” Unfounded speculation is the last thing I want, especially when I know the Liverpool Football Club, which I am leaving behind, is in excellent hands.

“Like most people my age, I used to watch Liverpool on TV a lot when I was younger, because they were one of the most dominant teams in English football at the time.” “I would spend hours upon hours in my back garden attempting to imitate my idols from the television screen, but I never succeeded.” “The summary comes to an end.”