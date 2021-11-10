In an emotional Derek update, Kate Garraway is’scared and lonely’ as she begs for a miracle.

In a tragic update on her husband’s struggle with Coronavirus, Kate Garraway shared her feelings of “deep loneliness and fear.”

According to Mirror Online, the 54-year-old host discussed Derek Draper’s road to rehabilitation on BBC 2’s Walking With… tonight.

During a quiet walk through the Cotswolds, Kate reflected on the horror of the previous year, during which she had assisted in the care of her husband after he contracted Covid.

“I’ve had moments of profound loneliness and anxiety,” she remarked.

It’s difficult because the person I’d like to hug is the one who can’t, and that’s Derek.

“There’s something about coming here and telling yourself that the countryside is throwing its arms around you and returning your affection. Today is a very special day for me.” Since Derek’s illness, the broadcaster has resorted to mindfulness to help her cope with the difficulties.

“I believe this is the first time, at least since Derek contracted Covid, that I’ve had a whole day to myself with no purpose other than taking in the sights and sounds, just the joy of the countryside,” she said. “I was doing a lot of mindfulness and trying to create some space in my head when it feels like life is quite overwhelming.”

“It’s a lot easier when you’re in a place like this.” It’s a lot easier to hold out hope for a miracle. There’s a strong feeling that anything could happen.” Kate’s trek from Painswick Beacon in Gloucestershire to the hillside above Great Witcombe is chronicled in the show, and she says the beauty of the area has given her newfound hope that a miracle will occur.

"It's much easier to do when you're somewhere like this," she explained. It's a lot easier to hold out hope for a miracle. There's a strong feeling that anything could happen." Kate claims that the "comforting movement" above her is "enough to take your mind off your concerns."

During her stroll, the mother of two also considers the pandemic’s mental health effects.

“One of the peculiar things about Covid is… it’s been a moment of great terror where we’ve been,” she continues.

