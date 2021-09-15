In an email sent to staff, a data breach reveals which hospital employees are unvaccinated.

On Tuesday, a hospital in Ottawa, Ontario, admitted that a data breach exposed the names of unvaccinated employees in a group email.

The Ottawa Hospital, a Canadian health-care facility, issued a statement apologizing to employees for the email, which was intended as an invitation for unvaccinated personnel to attend a COVID-19 vaccine education session.

On September 8, the hospital’s human resources department delivered a system-generated email. The letter was sent to “workers who have declined the COVID-19 immunization,” according to CTV News Ottawa, and it included staff email addresses in the “To” area rather than blind carbon copies.

“This week, one of our software systems sent an email to a list of unvaccinated employees inviting them to attend a vaccine education session. “Unfortunately, the names of the employees were visible,” the Ottawa Hospital said in a statement.

“The email was recalled right away, and all copies were destroyed. The impacted employees received an apology and explanation. The Information and Privacy Office at the Ottawa Hospital looked into the situation and reported it to the Information and Privacy Commissioner, according to the statement.

According to the Ottawa Citizen, the president of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) 4000, which represents hospital employees, some of the people whose names were disclosed were outraged about the incident.

People were hesitant to offer their information [about vaccination status]because they didn’t know where it would be held, according to CUPE 4000 President Lou Burri. “A lot of employees are upset, and they’re going to bury their heads in the sand. Certainly, this aggravated the situation.”

The Ottawa Hospital has mandated that all workers obtain the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination by September 7 and the second dosage by October 15.

When the Ottawa Hospital originally published its COVID-19 immunization policy for staff members on August 24, Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, issued a statement.

Moore said in a statement that “protecting health-care employees and their patients is a critical concern as we approach into the fall to safeguard the safety of our population.” “The Ottawa Hospital is one of the largest academic acute care hospitals in the world. This is a condensed version of the information.