In an electric scooter “stunt,” a girl is tossed over a playground roundabout.

In a playground “stunt” involving an electric scooter, a teen girl received significant injuries.

The 13-year-old was sitting on a circle in Belle Vale Park’s playground when she was assaulted in a “reckless” manner.

On Thursday, September 9, at around 1 p.m., a teenage kid parked an electric scooter next to the roundabout and turned it on, according to police.

As a result, the roundabout spun quickly, throwing the girl off. The incident left her with major damage to her wrist, elbow, and fingers.

Following the encounter, the suspect fled the park. The boy’s identity and description have yet to be confirmed by the police.

Witnesses and anyone with video of the attack are now being sought by detectives.

“This was a reckless stunt that resulted in significant injuries and a great lot of pain for the victim and her family,” Detective Constable Steven McNally said.

“It’s hard to believe that somebody would act in such a way without considering the possibly disastrous implications.

“We’re hoping that anyone who witnessed the event in the park comes forward with any information, CCTV, or other evidence that could help.

“You may have observed a teenage boy riding or pushing an electric scooter in or near Belle Vale Park that day. Please share your knowledge with us, and we will take action.”

You can send any photos or video to https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/merseyside/appeal/witnesses-sought-of-an-assault-on-a-13-year-old-girl-at-belle-vale-park.

Contact @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with reference 21000627938.