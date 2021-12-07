In an effort to slow the spread of Omicron, new Covid travel rules went into effect today in England.

New measures aimed at slowing the spread of the Omicron coronavirus will require travelers to take a pre-departure test before visiting England starting today (Tuesday, December 7).

All travelers will be obliged to undergo the test, despite concerns that with the newest strain, the time between infection and infectiousness could be shorter.

Sajid Javid, the Secretary of State for Health, cautioned that the virus was spreading throughout communities rather than being related to international travel.

The decision on pre-departure tests came after Labor demanded that the procedure be implemented.

It implies that anyone traveling to the UK from a country not on the red list, regardless of vaccination status, will be forced to take a pre-departure test at least 48 hours before departure.

A person who has a positive test result will not be allowed to fly.

Scotland and Wales have stated that they will take similar steps.

The demand, however, was met with outrage and disappointment across the travel sector.

“The Omicron variant is continuing to spread here and over the world,” Mr Javid warned on Monday.

“According to the most recent data, there are currently 261 confirmed cases in England, 71 confirmed cases in Scotland, and four confirmed cases in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the UK to 336.”

“This includes circumstances where there is no international travel involved.” As a result, we can conclude that community transmission now exists in several regions of England.” He stated that the government cannot “tell for sure” if Omicron will evade Covid vaccinations or the severity of the disease it will cause.

“We’re learning more about this new variation all the time,” he told MPs.

“Recent research from the UK Health Security Agency reveals that the gap between infection and infectiousness for the Omicron variant may be shorter than for the Delta variant, but we still don’t know whether Omicron causes more severe disease or how it interacts with immunizations.”

“At this stage, we can’t determine whether Omicron has the capacity to throw us off our recovery path.”

“We’re not taking any chances,” he continued. Our goal is to gain time and enhance our defenses while our world-class scientists examine this new variety and its implications. “The summary comes to an end.”