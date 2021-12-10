In an effort to secure their release, a US diplomat meets with the Citgo 6 in Venezuela.

Roger Carstens, a US diplomat, traveled to Venezuela to meet with six Citgo executives in an attempt to obtain their release.

Carstens, the government’s senior hostage negotiator and the special presidential envoy for hostage problems, flew to Caracas on a chartered airplane on Tuesday and returned on Friday.

Carstens was able to visit the six executives, Tomeu Vadell, Jose Luis Zambrano, Alirio Zambrano, Jorge Toledo, Gustavo Cardenas, and José Pereira, who are incarcerated at El Helicoide prison, an infamous Caracas prison that was previously a retail center, according to four people who were aware of the visit. According to The Associated Press, it was amended to house the government’s key opponents.

In 2017, while in a Caracas conference room for a meeting at Citgo’s parent firm, state-run PDVSA, six officials for the oil corporation were stormed by masked security officers.

One individual described the encounter with Carstens, which lasted around 90 minutes, as “very emotional.” Carstens informed the CEOs that he discussed the subject with officials from President Nicolás Maduro’s government, but he didn’t name them.

Those who spoke about Carstens’ visit did so in return for anonymity because they didn’t have permission to do so.

The unannounced visit is the first confirmed physical outreach from the United States to Venezuela since the Trump administration closed the American Embassy in Caracas in March 2019 after recognizing opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the country’s official leader.

Since then, relations between the two countries have worsened gradually. The US imposed harsh oil sanctions on Venezuela and targeted prominent officials by charging them with crimes, which Maduro described as a “soft coup.” The visit’s timing is sure to raise eyebrows, as it follows gubernatorial elections that the Biden administration deemed severely illegitimate after multiple opposition candidates were prevented from running.

“Fearful of Venezuelans’ voice and vote, the dictatorship substantially distorted the process to determine the result of this election well before any ballots had been cast,” the State Department declared following the poll on Nov. 21.

The Maduro regime, which has previously made public peacekeeping missions by important American interlocutors, has been tight-lipped about the unexpected visit. Carstens’ office did not respond to a request for comment.

