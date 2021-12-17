In an effort to get support for the vaccine mandate, the Biden administration has gone to the Supreme Court.

On Thursday, the Biden administration asked the Supreme Court for assistance, requesting that the Court overturn lower court judgments that have halted President Joe Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate for health-care workers in 24 states.

After a series of court challenges and judgements throughout the country, the mandate for an estimated 17 million health-care workers to obtain at least a first dosage of a vaccine by Dec. 6 and to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4 has been put on hold in 24 states.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans removed a countrywide prohibition on the mandate imposed by a Nov. 30 order by U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty, allowing the mandate to remain in effect in 14 states that had challenged it in a federal lawsuit filed in Louisiana.

Since the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis has declined to decide against it, a Missouri judge’s November judgment that suspended the mandate in 10 states is still in effect.

According to The Associated Press, the Biden administration is asking the court to overturn the rulings blocking the mandate so that the “urgently needed health and safety measure” can take effect “before the winter spike in COVID-19 cases worsens even more,” and that the mandate “will save hundreds, if not thousands, of lives each month.”

In recent weeks, the Supreme Court has ruled in favor of vaccine mandates. It permitted the execution of a New York rule for health-care employees that did not include religious exemptions to proceed, while refusing to halt a similar mandate in Maine.

Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas, and Samuel Alito, three conservative justices, dissented in each case.

The Biden administration urged the Supreme Court to allow the requirement to take effect in the 24 states affected by the rulings of those two courts. On Wednesday, a federal judge in Texas issued an order that only applies to that state.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the mandate, finding Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra had the power to demand the immunizations.

