In an Edinburgh park, William and Kate join children for a gardening lesson.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have taken part in gardening workshops for young people who use one of Edinburgh’s parks.

During a visit to the 125-year-old Starbank Park, William and Kate assisted nursery school pupils in scattering plant seeds that will attract butterflies.

They also met teenagers who were growing sunflowers as part of their Duke of Edinburgh bronze award.

The City of Edinburgh Council manages Starbank Park, which is protected by Fields in Trust, which William serves as president, a position formerly held by his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The couple learned about the trust’s Green Space Index, an annual barometer of green space provision and distribution across the United Kingdom, and spoke with volunteers and families about the park’s importance to the community.

The index measures the availability of green spaces, and according to this year’s report, more than 2.77 million people live more than a 10-minute walk from a local park or green space, and only 6% of all parks and green spaces are permanently protected.

The index has been used by the City of Edinburgh Council to ensure that almost all of its residents are within a 10-minute walk of a protected park or green area.