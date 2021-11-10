In an EastEnders and Coronation Street crossover, Janine Butcher dates Steve McDonald.

As EastEnders and Coronation Street collide, Janine Butcher will fall in love with Steve McDonald.

In a BBC Children in Need sketch, the two soap legends from Walford and Weatherfield will meet.

Janine (Charlie Brooks) from EastEnders is looking for love and goes to Channel 4’s hit dating show First Dates for assistance.

In an unexpected turn of events, Sarah runs across Steve McDonald from Coronation Street (played by Simon Gregson).

Steve, who has been married seven times, finds himself on a date with the fiery Janine unintentionally.

First Dates Maitre D Fred Sirieix greets the couple as they enter the restaurant.

Before talking about relationships, Steve and Janine bond over cab companies and pubs.

Janine asks Steve if she’s ever been married, but she’s taken aback when she learns how many times she’s been married.

“So you’re not afraid of commitment then?” she asked.

“Or divorce courts,” Steve added.

Charlie posted on social media about the impending sketch: “So this is what happened!! JANINE participates in @firstdates!” Who is the unlucky man, though? This is one of my favorite shows.

“To discover out what we got up to, tune in to CHILDREN IN NEED @bbccin…”

The sketch, written by BAFTA Award-winning and EMMY nominated British television writer Daran Little, will air on BBC One at 7 p.m. on Friday, November 19, as part of the BBC Children in Need appeal show.