In an early morning attack, a man was slashed in the head.

In a ‘violent’ attack this weekend in Merseyside, a man was slashed in the skull.

In the early hours of Saturday, August 14, the victim, a man in his twenties, was assaulted by two youths wearing dark clothing with their hoods up.

It happened at Tower Grounds in New Brighton between 4.30 and 6 a.m.

The two attackers, who are believed to be between the ages of 18 and 19, sliced the victim in the head with an unknown weapon during the attack.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment but was later released. According to officers, the consequence might have been “easily catastrophic.”

The first suspect is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, 18-19 years old, skinny build, and wearing a black North Face jacket with the hood concealing his face, black tracksuit bottoms, and black Nike sneakers with a lime green Nike tick.

The second suspect is described as white, 18-19 years old, skinny build, and wearing a black North Face jacket with hood covering his face, black tracksuit bottoms, and black trainers with a white sole.

Detectives are seeking information and are conducting CCTV, witness, and other investigations.

“We are keeping an open mind as to the motive of this brutal attack,” Detective Sergeant Kerri Ward said. At this time, the specific time of the incident is unknown, so if you have any information, please let us know.

“Thankfully, the victim only suffered minor injuries, but it was a harrowing encounter with potentially disastrous repercussions.

“Carrying any deadly weapon has the potential to take lives, and we will act on any information we receive on those who keep, carry, or use such weapons in our communities.

“In the New Brighton area, we also have a Dispersal Zone in place until today as a result of this incident and other reports of anti-social behavior. Full details are available below, but please report any instances or concerns to us, and we will investigate.”

Today, Monday, August 16, the dispersal zone came to an end.

Anyone with information, photographs, or video that can help with the inquiry can contact @MerPolCC on Twitter.