In an early morning attack, a man was shot in the leg after hearing ‘three explosions.’

A man was shot in the leg early this morning on a major Liverpool thoroughfare (Saturday).

Officers were dispatched to Prescot Road in Old Swan shortly after 3.05 a.m. after hearing three bangs and discovering a guy with a gunshot wound to his leg.

A 33-year-old male was rushed to the hospital, where his condition was characterized as serious but stable.

When a teen rap artist was labelled a rapist, he replied like this.

Prescot Road was cordoned off at its intersection with Day Street this morning, and forensics officers were seen searching the area.

The shooting was thought to be premeditated, according to police.

“The use of guns on our streets is reckless and terribly dangerous,” Detective Inspector Phil Ryan said. “We share the community’s shock and dismay in hearing this news this morning.”

“Thankfully, the victim will recover from his injuries, which are significant but not fatal. However, discharging a gun in a residential environment may have had far more serious repercussions.

“We want to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything odd in the area before or after 3.05 a.m., or who witnessed the occurrence.”

“You may live nearby or have been travelling through the neighborhood on foot or in a vehicle at the time it happened. Any information you have, as well as dashcam or CCTV evidence, could be helpful in determining what happened and, more importantly, who the perpetrators are.

“Over the last two years, we’ve witnessed a decline in firearms events, and we’re determined to maintain preventing them so that our communities may continue to live and work without fear of such incidents.”

“Public information has aided us in removing guns from the streets and bringing perpetrators to justice.” We will take positive action and make Merseyside safer if you tell us everything you know about this occurrence.” If you have any information on this incident, please DM our social media desk on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ with reference 21000856271. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their online form here.