In an automobile chase, the driver was identified as a police officer.

After a car chase that resulted in the injuries of two cops and a passenger, police have accused a 26-year-old man.

Ben Duffy, of Wigan Road, Leigh, is accused of driving a black Ford Kuga the wrong way along the M57 to avoid police patrols on Knowsley Lane.

The automobile, which was reportedly stolen and speeding, was stopped by cops at a roundabout near the motorway’s junction 2 at around 9 p.m. on Sunday, October 24.

While sitting in his automobile, a man was attacked “with an axe.”

Both Duffy and the police officer who pulled him over were brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

During the stop, another officer and a female passenger in the Kuga were injured.

Officers conducted a check of the vehicle and discovered suspected drugs as well as a firearm.

Duffy has now been charged with hazardous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, failing to produce a specimen for analysis, and receiving stolen items, according to detectives.

The 24-year-old passenger in the automobile has been discharged pending the outcome of the investigation.

Duffy was remanded in custody and appeared this morning in Wirral Adult Remand Court (Tuesday, October 26).

