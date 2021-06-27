In an Australian city, the Covid-19 cluster is becoming worse.

As a cluster in Sydney, Australia, worsens, a state government minister has been infected with Covid-19, and another minister has been placed in isolation.

Adam Marshall, the New South Wales agricultural minister, said he was informed on Thursday that he had tested positive after dining with three government colleagues at a Sydney restaurant on Monday, where one of the diners had been infected.

Even as recently as Tuesday, all four legislators were present in parliament.

After being exposed to a suspected case at Parliament House, health minister Brad Hazard stated he was self-isolating.

Mr Hazzard said he thought Premier Gladys Berejiklian was “pretty safe” when standing next to her at daily pandemic media briefings.

On Thursday, pandemic restrictions were reinforced in Sydney as a cluster of the Delta type expanded, and states barred travel from all of New South Wales, including areas of Sydney.

Last week, a Sydney airport limousine driver tested positive for the drug.

He was not immunized and is accused of contracting the disease while transporting a foreign crew.

By Wednesday, the cluster had swollen to 31 cases.