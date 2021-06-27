In an attempt to save their son, the family was swept into a mud pit.

A family was traumatized after becoming “stuck up to their necks in muck” while attempting to rescue a seven-year-old son.

Megan Nolan and her partner Chris Knight were with Megan’s boys Jake and Lewis Nolan, ages seven and nine, at Carrs Park in Wilmslow on June 20.

Jake, who was seven years old at the time, had climbed a tree and then fallen from it, landing in what appeared to be firm mud below.

The tiny boy, however, continued to sink and was soon chest-deep in mud, yelling for aid.

According to ChesterLive, Megan and Chris both dived into the muck without hesitation to save the small kid.

“It just looked like regular hard mud,” Megan explained.

“I can’t believe it anymore.” It was like something out of a film. I had never idea such mud existed.

“All I remember is seeing Jake’s face turn bright red and him scream, and my other young kid Lewis standing off to the side shouting’mummy’ and ‘Jake it’s OK.'”

“Both of them, as well as myself and Chris, are traumatized. The next day, we awoke speechless, unable to comprehend the situation.

“I would never forgive myself if someone went through it with a family member or a pet.”

When optical assistant Megan heard Jake shouting, he was still playing as the other three walked back to the car.

“I feel bad that I let him run away, but what seven-year-old child doesn’t like to travel and explore?” she explained.

“We were just strolling back to where he was before, but 15 seconds later the screams got louder and you heard the panic in his voice.

“When we got there, he was up to his chest in muck, screaming.”

Whilst trying to climb a tree, Jake had fallen in what looked to be a shallow pool of water just off the side of the path, which turned out to be deep.

Stepdad Chris, 31, dove into the muck to save his friend, expecting to sink only to his knees, but sunk all the way to his shoulders.

Megan sank as well, the mud encircling her shoulders.

"When we got there, we immediately dropped in the mud," the terrified mother recounted.