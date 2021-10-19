In an attempt to rob Waffle House with finger guns, a Florida man grabs napkins as he exits.

After attempting to rob a local Waffle House with finger guns and stealing napkins from the eatery, a Florida man was caught.

Eward Wiliam Rodriguez, 28, of Madison, Florida, is charged with unarmed robbery and assault after attempting to rob the eatery while under the influence of drugs and alcohol, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Rodriguez walked into the Waffle House with a little dog, motioned his hands into finger guns, and cried out, “Get on the ground, y’all are getting robbed!” witnesses told Madison County authorities. Rodriguez then exited the scene with a handful of napkins.

Rodriguez was apprehended shortly after by Madison County deputies at his house, where he confessed to robbing the restaurant of napkins, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Over the last few months, a series of unusual thefts involving local citizens have occurred in Florida.

A Florida guy was arrested in August 2021 for allegedly stealing two trucks, a car, a four-wheeler, and a forklift. Due to outstanding warrants for burglary and grand theft auto, the man crashed both trucks and was detained.

In June 2021, a Florida adolescent was charged with felony and armed burglary after breaking into a neighbor’s house through a damaged window while carrying a knife with a 2.5-inch blade.

The teen informed officials that he was motivated to commit the thefts by Satan and that he wanted to use the stolen money to pay for his college tuition after being apprehended and interviewed at the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.

“The defendant claimed he decided to break into people’s homes in order to raise money for education. He further said that the devil was always luring him to steal “The arrest affidavit report stated.

Finally, in May 2021, a man being questioned by police in Cocoa, Florida managed to flee and steal two police cars.

The suspect and car were found in a forested location just off the highway, according to a press release from the Cocoa Police Department. “As officers sought to apprehend the offender, he bolted, jumped into another Cocoa patrol car, and drove north.” The Florida man was eventually charged with armed vehicle burglary, escape, and fled. This is a condensed version of the information.