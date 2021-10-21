In an attempt to flee, a suspected armed drug dealer rammed a police cruiser.

The Merseyside Roads Policing Unit said the vehicle had failed to halt for cops the night before on Twitter yesterday evening.

To make good on his escape, the driver hit a following police vehicle during the chase.

The vehicle was tracked down the next day, and a second attempt to stop it was made.

The motorist failed to halt yet again, striking a kerb and abandoning the vehicle during the chase.

The motorist was detained shortly after and discovered to be in possession of 103 wraps of Class A drugs as well as a weapon.

Police cars appear to be surrounding a white Vauxhall Corsa with damage to the driver’s side, according to photos provided on the Roads Unit’s Twitter account.

On Twitter, a police spokesperson wrote: “This car had failed to stop for local patrols, resulting in a collision with a police vehicle.

“We found it the next day, and the driver had abandoned it after hitting a kerb during a chase.

“He was arrested with 103 wraps of Class A drugs and a weapon in his hands.”