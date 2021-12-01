In an attempt to entice students, an Oxford shooter allegedly knocked on doors while posing as a sheriff.

According to Detroit-based WJBK, the person accused of carrying out the school shooting Tuesday at Oxford High School in Michigan appeared to be a law enforcement official while attempting to persuade kids to leave the classrooms where they were seeking refuge.

One student’s parent, who was not identified in the station’s broadcast, claimed that his kid escaped the classroom by climbing through a window. According to his son, the shooter pretended to be a law enforcement officer dispatched to the classroom to assist the pupils as they sought shelter.

“They were trying to enter through the door by impersonating sheriffs,” the parent informed WJBK. “They were actually hammering on the door attempting to get into his classroom, and my son was barricaded behind a desk.” A video that began spreading on TikTok Tuesday afternoon appeared to show pupils listening to cries from outside their classroom to open the door and debating whether or not to do so before fleeing out the classroom window.

According to Oakland County Sheriff’s Department Undersheriff Michael McCabe, three pupils were murdered in the incident. It was believed that the entire occurrence lasted roughly five minutes. During a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, McCabe claimed six additional people were injured, including one teacher, and were sent to local hospitals for treatment.

Later Tuesday, police announced the identification of two more victims of the attack, bringing the total number of people undergoing treatment for gunshot wounds to eight. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday evening Facebook post that six of the injured people were in stable condition and the other two were undergoing surgery.

The names of the three people killed in the shooting have not yet been made public, but authorities have identified them as a 16-year-old man and two 14- and 17-year-old females.

Minutes after officials received the first call regarding an active shooter incident at the high school, the accused gunman was apprehended. According to McCabe, authorities got more than 100 calls in total regarding the shooting.

Authorities have not published the name of the suspected shooter, but McCabe identified him as a 15-year-old. This is a condensed version of the information.