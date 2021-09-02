In an attack outside a tavern, a pensioner sustains a major head injury.

After an alleged assault outside a pub in the early hours of the morning, a guy in his 60s is very unwell in hospital.

The man was allegedly assaulted outside the Sefton Arms bar in St Helens on Wednesday morning, according to Merseyside Police (September 1).

The man was allegedly attacked outside the tavern on Baldwin Street at 1.30 a.m., causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head.

Following the event, authorities cordoned off the area surrounding the tavern.

With a head injury, the guy in his 60s was rushed to the hospital, where he is still in critical condition.

“We are still in the process of establishing what has occurred,” Detective Inspector Ruth Tickle said.

“We know the man hit his head on the floor and sustained a major head injury, but we don’t know what happened before that.

“We’d like to speak with anyone who was in the neighborhood of Baldwin Street about 1.30 a.m. and witnessed the incident or what happened before it happened to get in touch with us.

“I’d also want any taxi or delivery drivers who were in the vicinity and filmed anything on dashcam to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC or CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 and provide the reference number 21000607529.