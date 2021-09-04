In an ATM heist at Sainsbury’s, crooks set fire to two vehicles.

Criminals set two vehicles on fire in an attempt to steal an ATM machine from a Liverpool supermarket.

At around 3 a.m. today (Saturday), police were dispatched to the Sainsbury’s in Woolton Village, following reports that an ATM machine had been tampered with.

When police came, they discovered that the machine was still operational, but that a substantial portion of a wall had been damaged.

Sainsbury’s shop in Liverpool was broken into through a hole in the wall.

According to authorities, two automobiles were set ablaze at the location. Firefighters arrived and extinguished the flames.

A burned-out van was seen in the parking lot, as well as extensive damage to the supermarket.

Three males were seen leaving the location in a vehicle on CCTV. They started walking towards King’s Drive.

Today, police are on the site.

“Although this was a failed effort to take the ATM, such events may present a significant risk to those living nearby, as well as inconvenience, worry, and cost to businesses,” Detective Inspector Michelle Wilson told The Washington Newsday.

“We’re on a mission to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice. Please let us know if you were in the Woolton Village area in the early hours of the morning and heard anything, or if you captured anything on your own CCTV, dashcam, or other devices.

“We will act on whatever information we get, so please come forward, either directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers, and we will take care of the rest.”

Anyone with information should contact police through Twitter at @MerPolCC or Facebook at ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre,’ using reference 21000615064. You can also offer information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out an online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.