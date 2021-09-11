In an arson binge, allotments were set ablaze and greenhouses were bricked, leaving owners horrified.

Arsonists have been setting fire to a popular allotment, destroying sheds and smashing greenhouses with kerbstones.

In the previous six months, up to four attacks have occurred at Sudley Allotments in Aigburth, bringing firefighters to the site on a regular basis.

People who own allotments believe a serial group of arsonists is to blame, as the plots have been damaged to the tune of thousands of pounds.

The site’s CCTV footage shows the fires blazing, as well as persons who may have been trespassing on the allotments at the time the fires broke out.

“These arson attacks are regrettably a common occurrence,” the committee secretary told The Washington Newsday.

“Sheds have been set on fire, and greenhouses have been bricked up.

“It’s heartbreaking when folks build a shed and then arrive to find it completely destroyed, including all of its contents.

“It makes people feel deflated.

“We’ve even had members with hosepipes come to the allotments to put out the fires.”

Others have been patrolling the plots at night, arriving with torches in hand to try to deter or apprehend intruders.

The most recent arson attack occurred last Sunday, and there were two more in July, as well as events in April.

“The renters are furious about it,” one member stated.

“It has an impact on persons who have mental health issues, as well as the elderly, who tend to own and care for a majority of the plots.

“We suspect it is youths between the ages of 13 and 17 who climb over the wall to gain access.”

“Over the summer, we have received allegations of anti-social behavior and fires being set in the area of Sudley allotments in Aigburth,” a Merseyside Police spokeswoman said.

“In response to these reports, we are investigating and have increased high-visibility patrols in the area.”

“Such episodes of anti-social behavior are unacceptable and create a great deal of sorrow in our communities,” stated Inspector David Uren.

“We have increased patrols in the North Sudley Road area and would like to hear from anyone with information.

“We understand how upsetting anti-social behavior can be for a community, so I highly encourage members of the public to report anti-social behavior to the police so that we can take action.”

