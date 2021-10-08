In an argument over crypto and COVID medications, a Maine politician allegedly pointed a gun at a staffer.

According to court filings, a Maine politician who sought for U.S. Senate but lost in 2020 is accused of pointing a gun at a former campaign aide after an argument over bitcoin and COVID-19 treatments.

Matt McDonald, Max Linn’s former assistant, made claims against him, which he denied.

In 2018, the worker started working with Linn on a Senate campaign. Linn’s name was taken from the Republican primary ballot after he admitted to forging nomination signatures. McDonald also aided the candidate in his failed election run last year, in which he received only 1.6 percent of the vote.

The men’s relationship began to deteriorate earlier this year, according to a protection-from-harassment order application filed by McDonald on Wednesday.

Linn allegedly offered McDonald money in 2021 to invest in bitcoin on his behalf, according to court records. The politician later spent a few months in Indonesia with his wife.

Linn told McDonald upon his return that he planned to use the cryptocurrency to buy medications from the country that are incorrectly credited with curing COVID-19. McDonald was opposed to Linn’s plan.

In late July, the former coworkers gathered in Bar Harbor, Maine, to make amends. According to court filings, Linn allegedly aimed a firearm in McDonald’s direction during the meeting. He claimed that he has spent the last month guaranteeing the safety of his family and that police recommended him to pursue the order of protection.

McDonald told the Bangor Daily News, “I went to court because I felt my family is in risk.”

Linn’s attorney, Steve Juskewitch, refuted McDonald’s assertions that his client planned to spend the money on drugs and threatened the former staffer with a revolver. Linn handed McDonald $225,000 to invest in cryptocurrency, according to Juskewitch.

McDonald’s charges against his client, according to the lawyer, are “pure fabrication” intended to redirect attention away from the cryptocurrency conflict. According to the Bangor Daily News, he added that he had been working on an agreement with McDonald to transfer access in recent days but that nothing had been agreed upon.

Linn, a retired financial planner, competed for various public posts in Florida, including a Reform Party governorship bid in 2006. That year, he made headlines when he landed a jet on Interstate 4 in Orlando.

Linn moved to Maine in 2018. This is a condensed version of the information.