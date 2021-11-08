In an argument over a bounce house theft, a woman shoots and kills her neighbor.

One man was killed and his neighbor fled the scene after an altercation apparently over the theft of a bounce house.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. on November 1 in the 8400 block of Garcreek Circle, according to Austin Police.

A witness told cops how James Traylor, 52, and a female neighbor, subsequently identified as Nora Lopez, 30, got into an argument about the suspected theft of the bouncy children’s toy.

“The dispute ended with a female neighbor shooting Traylor numerous times and then fleeing the area,” police said in a statement.

Lopez was later charged with first-degree murder.

Such instances were all-too-common in the neighborhood, according to a local guy identified only as Henry, who added, “I’m ready to go.”

“I don’t want kids around gunfire, none of that,” another anonymous resident stated of youngsters who were close to the site during the shooting.

“I don’t want to see the world in this state, nor do I want to watch people continue to die. They’re using guns to accomplish things they can’t change. It will follow them for the rest of their lives.” The Washington Newsday has reached out to Austin Police for an update on the event. If a response is received, it will be included to this story.

Lopez handed herself in on November 5, according to an update from the City of Austin Police Department.

Anyone with information or footage of the event should call Austin Police Department Homicide, according to detectives.

According to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, gun deaths in Texas accounted for approximately 9% (3,513) of all firearm deaths in the United States in 2017.

Late this month, Texas police said “a couple of hundred people” were present during a Halloween party shooting that killed a 20-year-old man and injured nine others.

This came on the heels of news that a woman had died in Fort Worth when police went to a car accident and discovered the victim had been shot.

The 22-year-old victim had shared a video of a tracking device she discovered affixed to her car to a social media network less than two weeks before her death. This is a condensed version of the information.