In an appearance on Sky, Dominic Calvert-Lewin addresses 10 key Everton questions, including Marcel Brands and Farhad Moshiri.

“Standing here and speaking is difficult for me…”

At halftime of Everton’s latest terrible performance, striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin said such remarks.

He hasn’t played since the end of August, and he’s been forced to watch from the sidelines while his colleagues have struggled in frequently humiliating fashion over the last few weeks.

However, thanks to his daring choice to participate as a pundit on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football show, he was the guy who ultimately had to represent the squad on a temporary basis.

Rafa Benitez, of course, later addressed the camera and expressed his thoughts on the matter, but Calvert-Lewin had given himself a thankless assignment.

Throughout his time on live television, he talked with decency and maturity, and he addressed the overall discontent of supporters admirably.

According to the striker, “It’s difficult because I know how frustrated Toffees supporters and players are right now. Very dissatisfied.

“I’m not in the locker room right now, but they’ll be disappointed. In terms of tactics, the manager is one of the greatest I’ve ever worked with.

“It’s frustrating with the goals we’ve surrendered, but it’s about getting back to the training pitch, knowing their duties, and attacking with purpose.”

Gary Neville, for example, lauded him before the show even aired, because this is a circumstance that most players would prefer avoid than embrace.

It took a lot of guts for the England international to take on that responsibility. He isn’t naive; he would have anticipated a poor Everton performance on that night, for which he would have to answer questions.

But he went ahead and did it anyway. He walked into what could have been a firing line and handled himself flawlessly, representing the club better than they could have hoped for.

Calvert-Lewin was arguably Everton’s greatest performer on Monday night, and he didn’t even play.

Calvert-Lewin was arguably Everton's greatest performer on Monday night, and he didn't even play.

In the end, that's a scathing indictment of the remainder of the squad, with the exception of a few names, which we'll get to later.