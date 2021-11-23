In an appeal to restore the business vaccine mandate, the Justice Department cites a ‘Confluence Of Harms.’

The Justice Department filed an appeal on Tuesday to get President Joe Biden’s executive order demanding that large corporations vaccinate their employees lifted.

The Department of Justice claims in their brief that delaying the vaccine mandate will result in a loss of life and an increase in COVID-19-related hospitalizations. Despite the economic recovery, the agency told the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit that the virus’ harm to employees was “ongoing and overwhelming.”

“To put it bluntly, postponing the Standard would almost certainly cost several lives per day, as well as a substantial number of hospitalizations, other serious health consequences, and enormous costs.” In its application before the court, the Justice Department argued, “That is a confluence of the greatest order of harms.”

However, the agency urged that the court allow the demand for masking and testing requirements for unvaccinated workers to continue in effect, indicating that a lift on the pause may not be coming soon.

Because of the “exceptional and ongoing threat to employee safety in the workplace, and the proven efficacy of masking and testing to manage that threat,” these precautions were necessary, according to the report.

In response to a lawsuit filed by five Republican-led states, the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ordered that implementation of the administration’s vaccine mandate be halted on Nov. 6. The judges argued that the executive order was “staggeringly overbroad” in their decision. On Sept. 9, Biden signed an executive order requiring businesses with 100 or more employees to vaccinate their staff or subject them to weekly testing if they refuse. Before the mandate was placed on hold by the court, businesses were given until January 4 to comply with it.

The administration had hoped that the vaccine mandate, which went into effect in September, would increase the number of people who get vaccinated in the United States. For weeks, it had gotten a boost from business leaders around the country who backed the mandate, and the White House had approved a Labor Department rule to help companies enforce their obligations.

Because of the court decision suspending the mandate, the department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) had to put the new regulation on hold on Nov. 12.