In an apparent Twitch leak, a hacker’shares’ compensation details made to creators.

Twitch’s entire source code, according to an unknown hacker, has been released, including the source code that forms the core of the online site.

The information were leaked to “encourage further disruption and competition in the online video streaming industry,” according to a note with the files.

The link, which was posted to the 4chan messaging platform on Wednesday, also claimed to contain information about the platform’s payouts to creators, as well as code for the platform’s mobile, desktop, and games console client apps, as well as a variety of other internal software and business details.

The Amazon-owned streaming service has yet to confirm the breach or reply to a request for comment on the matter.

The released data is authentic, according to reports from Video Games Chronicle (VGC) and The Verge, and includes code as recent as this week, implying that the Twitch hack occurred recently.

According to reports, the leak does not include personal or password information for Twitch users, but the leak is labeled “part one,” implying that further information gathered as part of the breach may be disclosed in the future.

Online safety experts have recommended anybody with a Twitch account to change their password as a precaution, with special concern for the accounts of the platform’s millions of younger users.

“It has been revealed today that the entire of Twitch has been hacked, with its data now being dumped into the public domain,” Tony Neate, CEO of Get Safe Online, said.

“Whenever a hack occurs, our hearts go out to individuals who have been hacked, and the pain is compounded when the bulk of those affected are youngsters.”

“Parents will be anxious, but there are a few things that they can do to help.” To begin, have a talk with their youngster to determine whether or not they have a Twitch account.

“If they do, request that they change their password as soon as possible, using a combination of three unrelated phrases that are memorable, with some letters replaced with numerals to increase security.”

“If they can,” the summary concludes.