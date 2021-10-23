In an apparent crossfire of a shootout in Mexico, a California travel blogger was killed.

A Californian travel blogger was one of two foreign tourists slain in a firefight between suspected gang members at a restaurant in Tulum, Mexico’s Caribbean beach resort.

According to police in Quintana Roo, the state in which Tulum, Playa del Carmen, and Cancun are located, one of the deceased was a woman called Anjali Ryot.

Two days prior to the shooting, an Instagram account with the same name posted a photo of Ryot resting and smiling on a seaside pier in Tulum.

Her bio stated that she was an Indian travel blogger from Himachal Pradesh. Prior to her death, she was residing in San Jose, California, according to a linked Facebook page.

Jennifer Henzold, a German woman, was the second person killed. Her hometown’s details were not readily available.

The incident also injured three other foreign tourists. Two of the guys were Germans, while the other was a Dutch woman. It’s unclear how they’re doing right now.

According to The Guardian, quoting a statement from the district attorney’s office in Quintana Roo, the shooting in Tulum’s Mini Quinta entertainment zone was “an armed battle between criminal gangs dedicated to the selling of drugs.”

The victims had no known ties to the criminals, according to Tulum Mayor Marciano Dzul, who told Milenio television that they appeared to have been caught in the crossfire.

He went on to say that one of the alleged gunmen had been apprehended.

Citizens Observatorio of Tulum, a civic organisation, uploaded images of hand-lettered signs that appeared at a local market in Tulum on Friday. Los Pelones, or “the Shaved Heads,” was the name of the narcotics gang that had signed them. The shooting “was a warning, so you can know we mean business,” according to the notice. According to the Associated Press, those behind the sign allegedly threatened to shut down other businesses if they did not pay extortion demands for protection money.

The gang is alleged to be affiliated with the Gulf Cartel and has been extorting money from Cancun pubs and nightclubs for years. However, it appears that their operations have grown to include Playa del Carmen and Tulum. The gang is also competing for the rich drug market in the area with the Jalisco Cartel and other groups.

Tulum’s reputation as a laid-back, carefree beach community has been tarnished by the shooting. The presence of drug gangs has already become a source of anxiety, particularly for those looking to buy a home in the area. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.