In an anti-poaching message, Indian officials burn about 2,500 rare rhino horns worth $78 million.

In honor of World Rhino Day, about 2,500 rare rhino horns were set ablaze in Assam, India. According to others, the act sent a “clear” anti-poaching message to the world.

On the black market, the horns would have been worth at least $78 million, according to Vice.

The horns had been in government possession for decades and were obtained from a variety of sources, according to AP News. Some came from rhinos that died of natural causes in Kaziranga National Park, the world’s largest one-horned rhino habitat, while others were taken by poachers.

In a public gesture against poaching, government authorities in Assam ceremoniously torched the horns in a sports stadium in Kaziranga.

The David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation released a video on Twitter showing flames engulfing the horn stacks.

“Today is #WorldRhinoDay, and the government of Assam has taken brave steps to commemorate the anniversary by burning roughly 2,500 rhino horns,” the foundation tweeted. “This unprecedented step sends a strong message that rhino horns have no therapeutic value and that rhino poaching is unacceptably cruel.”

The one-horned rhino is classified as “vulnerable” on the IUCN Red List. Despite the fact that the International Rhino Horn Trade was banned by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Animal of Wild Fauna and Flora in 1977, poachers continue to target the species, according to Al Jazeera. This is because countries like China and Vietnam think that the horns may treat a wide range of diseases.

According to the World Animal Foundation, a rhino horn is worth $60,000 per pound on average in Asia. To put it another way, a rhino’s horn is worth more than gold, diamonds, and cocaine combined.

According to Vice, Assam’s chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, said during the ceremony that instead of destroying the horns, they should have been sold. “However, just as we cannot profit from the sale of seized drugs, a government cannot profit from the sale of rhino horns.”

He went on to explain that by burning the horns, Assam was implying that the horns had no therapeutic value.

According to Al Jazeera, “a rhino horn has greatest worth only when it is intact to the living rhino.”

According to the International Rhino Foundation, Assam’s Kaziranga National Park is home to about 2,300 one-horned rhinos. This is a condensed version of the information.