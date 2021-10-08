In an ambulance, a Liverpool couple is traveling around the world with their Springer Spaniel.

A Liverpool couple is embarking on a once-in-a-lifetime voyage across the world in an ambulance, with their dog by their side.

Last Monday, Rachel Nixon and Lawrence Dodi, along with their Springer Spaniel Peggy Sue, left the Albert Dock in their Land Rover Defender.

The trio hopes to break the Guinness World Record for the ‘Longest Journey in an Ambulance’ by completing a true worldwide circumnavigation.

If everything goes according to plan, they will drive almost 100,000 kilometers over the following two years, passing through 66 nations and five continents.

“We’ve been planning for this adventure for the previous few years,” Lawrence told TeamDogs. We’ve spent this time in particular transforming our Land Rover Defender ambulance into an off-road campervan so that we may live off of it full-time.

“From March to September 2021, we lived in the ambulance with Peggy Sue full-time to get used to living in such a confined environment.

“Rachel already knows French and Spanish, but she’s been studying Russian, while I’ve been studying Italian.” We’ve also been brushing up on our mechanics and off-road driving skills in order to be more self-sufficient on our trips.” Peggy Sue, eight years old, had also been preparing for the trip for some time.

Rachel, who grew up with Spaniels, wanted an active dog to accompany her on treks in the Welsh hills, so Peggy joined the couple in 2013.

She’s now completely vaccinated and has received an Animal Health Certificate, allowing her to enter the EU.

Peggy is receiving frequent anti-parasitic medications to help her combat worms, ticks, and sand flies, as there is a higher risk of certain diseases for dogs throughout Europe and abroad.

“Peggy Sue is a highly energetic, eager, ball obsessive puppy,” the pair added. She enjoys being in the company of others and strives to please.” She is unquestionably a member of the family, and we would have been hesitant to travel if she could not accompany us.

“Peggy enjoys going on vacations. She previously resided in New Zealand with Rachel and traveled extensively throughout the country and in France. “The summary comes to an end.”