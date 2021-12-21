In an alleyway, a woman was sexually attacked.

Merseyside Police revealed that a lady was sexually assaulted in an alleyway in Birkenhead.

On Friday, December 17, police were dispatched to a complaint of an attack near the Lion pub and the Post Office off Market Street.

A cordon was promptly established in the area while forensic investigations were conducted.

A 27-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of rape, according to detectives investigating the attack.

After being questioned by police, he was freed under investigation.

“We have detained a man following a sexual assault reported in Birkenhead on Friday, 17 December,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“We got an allegation yesterday [Monday 20 December] that a woman had been sexually assaulted in an alleyway off Market Street, near the Lion bar and the Post Office, on Friday evening.”

“Specially trained officers are assisting the victim.

“A 27-year-old Birkenhead man was arrested on suspicion of rape yesterday.

“Police questioned him and he was freed under investigation pending further investigation.”

“A scene was set up on Market Street yesterday while forensic investigations were carried out, however it has now been taken down.”

The incident is still being investigated, and anyone with information should contact @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or phone 101.

Anyone with information about a sexual offence allegation should call 101, where they will be contacted by specialist trained officers, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Victims can also get help through the Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Centre Cheshire and Merseyside, which can be reached at 01925 221 546 or 0330 363 0063, or Rape and Sexual Assault Merseyside (RASA), which can be reached at 0151 558 1801.