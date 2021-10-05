In an alleged violent robbery, a man was left “soaked in blood with a fractured nose.”

A violent robbery was claimed to have happened to a man going through Liverpool city centre.

The attack was claimed to have occurred on Bold Street in the early hours of Monday morning, according to Merseyside Police (October 4).

Between 4 and 5 a.m., the accused victim, a man in his twenties, was attacked while going towards the bombed-out church.

The man said that he was hit in the face, breaking his nose, and that his phone, leather jacket, and gold chain had all been stolen.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not deemed to be significant, according to police.

The victim’s partner had appealed for information about the attack on Facebook.

He was “shaken” by the incident, she said, and was “soaked in blood with a broken nose.”

Merseyside Police said the investigation into the incident is still ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact them.

“We are in the early stages of investigating an incident on Bold Street, and we would like to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity in the early hours of yesterday morning,” Detective Inspector Phil Ryan said.

“We will not accept such criminality and violence in our city centre or anywhere else on Merseyside, and we will strive to identify and prosecute those guilty.

“We will act on all information provided, whether you come forward to us directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with information about the incident should contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, using reference 21000688793.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, an independent organisation, anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.