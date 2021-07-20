In an alleged murder-suicide incident, a 5-year-old child and a 40-day-old baby were killed by their mother.

In India, a 5-year-old girl and her toddler brother were allegedly murdered by their mother, who then hanged herself in their home.

The incident occurred early Sunday morning when the woman’s husband, Arvind, walked out to get milk from a neighboring market, according to The Times of India. When he arrived home, he saw his wife and 5-year-old daughter dangling from a balcony railing, and his 40-day-old son comatose on a bed inside the room.

Priya Dahiya was recognized as the woman by authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s northern state. The naming ceremony for the 40-day-old infant is set to take place in the coming days, according to the family.

The woman’s relatives claimed foul play in the case, but her husband accepted the murder-suicide theory.

“The initial inquiry found that Priya strangled their son, who was laying on the bed in the room, with a rope. After that, she hung her daughter from the room’s iron railing and then hung herself from the same railing with a dupatta (piece of cloth),” police officer Atul Sonkar told The Times of India.

The three were brought to a hospital, where they were declared dead by Priya’s husband. Arvind was reported missing the next day by the police, but he was later discovered in an unconscious state near the hospital where his wife and children’s remains were stored.

“He has been admitted to GTB hospital and is unable to communicate as a result of his despair. We’ll question him once his condition improves,” Sonkar allegedly stated, adding that the victims’ bodies have been submitted for autopsy.

According to the authorities, once his family was certified dead, Arvind called his older brother Amit to tell him about the incident and tell him that he, too, was planning to commit suicide. Amit then alerted the police, and Arvind was found near the hospital early the next morning.

The cause of the suspected murder-suicide is unknown, although authorities believe it was caused by a family feud.

“We also learned that Arvind had an extramarital affair with a woman who Priya had always despised. Arvind assaulted Priya over dowry demands about two years ago, and she stayed at her maternal home for about a month. We suspect foul play in the tragedy and have asked the police to look into it,” a Priya relative told the Millennium Post.

An inquiry into the incident is presently underway.