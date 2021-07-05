In an alleged homophobic incident, a shop worker allegedly spit in the face of a customer, prompting an investigation.

A police inquiry has been begun after a client says that a homophobic slur was directed at him and a friend before they were spat at by a shop employee.

The incident is said to have occurred in Liverpool city centre in the early hours of Saturday, July 3.

At around 2.55 a.m., two guys were said to have entered the Your Local convenience store on Dale Street.

Before being spat upon as they left the business, the victim claims he was subjected to homophobic remarks from a member of staff.

The males summoned a passing police patrol to report the crime, according to Merseyside Police.

The claims, according to the ECHO, are being contested by shop employees.

“We can confirm that an investigation is ongoing following reports of a homophobic hate crime in Liverpool City Centre on Saturday, July 3,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“At around 2.55 a.m., two guys entered Your Local convenience store on Dale Street and claimed that while inside, a member of staff threw homophobic abuse at them, and one of the victims was allegedly spat at, before both of them exited the business and informed a passing police patrol.”

“CCTV and other investigations are still ongoing.”

“Our investigations are ongoing,” Detective Inspector Nick Suffield said. We want to know exactly what happened, so we’re conducting a thorough inquiry.

“In the meanwhile, we’d like to talk to anyone else who was in the area of the business and saw, heard, or recorded anything.”

“Hate crime in any form is unacceptable to Merseyside Police, and we will not allow people being targeted in this way. Please come forward if you have any information, and we will act.”

Anyone with information is requested to contact police through Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ with the reference number 21000462828.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, an independent organisation, anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.