In an alleged hammer attack, a 12-year-old boy was beaten to death and an 8-year-old was injured.

In an alleged hammer attack in Wisconsin on Sunday, a 12-year-old boy died and an 8-year-old child was injured.

According to authorities, the youngsters were inside a home on Glendale Avenue in Milwaukee when the brutal attack was carried out by an unnamed perpetrator.

The 12-year-old was bashed to death with a hammer, according to authorities, while the other child was injured but did not die.

As of Monday morning, limited details regarding the incident had been released. According to ABC 7, the 12-year-old was brought to the hospital with blunt-force trauma injuries and was subsequently pronounced dead. The other youngster, according to hospital doctors, is expected to live.

The homicide investigation has begun, and detectives are hunting for a known suspect, according to the police. However, no information about the suspect has been made public. It’s also unclear whether the suspect knew the victims. The 12-year-body old’s has been sent for an autopsy, which could provide investigators with further forensic evidence to use in court.

Before the 8-year-old was rushed to the hospital, a neighbor, Lewis Williams, told local reporters that he heard arguing and spotted the 8-year-old injured in the driveway.

According to ABC7, Williams remarked, “A child, you know, that’s messed up.” “I have no idea what to say.”

Williams also said that he overheard the 8-year-old at the scene chatting.

He claimed, “From what I heard directly from his voice, he tried to attack me with the hammer, too.”

After hearing about the incident, community organizer Tracey Dent, who was near the scene, told WTMJ that he was “in denial.”

He explained, “We have to wrap our arms around this entire family with nothing but love and support.”

According to local media, the victims’ identities have been kept hidden. It’s unknown whether any other adults were there at the time of the occurrence. The motive for the attack is also being looked into.