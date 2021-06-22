In an act of escalation, Junta troops set fire to a Myanmar community.

According to reports, government troops in Myanmar burned down much of a community in the country’s central heartland.

The move appeared to be an attempt to repress resistance to the reigning military junta, as reported by a local and confirmed by independent media and social media.

The incident is the latest illustration of how, in recent months, violence has grown endemic in parts of Myanmar as the military strives to quell an escalating countrywide insurgency.

After the army overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government in February, a nonviolent civil disobedience campaign arose to challenge military authority, but the junta’s use of lethal force to suppress it fueled rather than quelled resistance.

On Wednesday, photos and videos of the damaged Kinma village in the Magway district went viral on social media, showing much of the area flattened by fire and the burned remains of farm animals. According to one account, the town had a population of around 1,000 people.

When soldiers firing firearms invaded the community shortly before noon on Tuesday, only 10 of the 237 houses remained standing, according to a villager reached by phone.

He speculated that the military were looking for members of a hamlet defense unit formed to defend against the junta’s troops and police. The majority of these local forces are armed with handmade hunting rifles.

Residents were given advance notice of the military’ approach by the village defense group, so just four or five individuals were remained in the village when they began examining residences in the afternoon. When they couldn’t find anything, they set fire to the houses, he added.

“Near our village, there are some forests. “The majority of us took to the woods,” he explained.

According to the villagers, three people were killed: a goatherder youngster who was shot in the thigh and an elderly couple who were unable to leave. Although he assumed the pair had perished, various media stories stated that they were still missing.

