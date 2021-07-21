In an accident on East Lancashire Road, a woman is accused of killing a “proud Liverpudlian.”

In court, a lady was accused of killing a ‘lovely’ former headteacher in a car accident.

On October 31, 2019, Ann Marie Crook is accused of driving a black Renault Clio dangerously on East Lancashire Road.

Paula Kingdon, a former headmaster and a “proud Liverpudlian,” died as a result of the 42-year-actions. old’s

Crook, of Cheviot Avenue, St Helens, appeared this morning in Liverpool Magistrates’ Court.

Sarah Griffin represented her, while Lydia Durkin of the Crown Prosecution Service prosecuted the case.

Crook, dressed in a black gown, stood in the dock and spoke only to confirm her name, residence, and date of birth.

Due to the serious nature of the crime of causing death through unsafe driving, a legal counsel stated that it can only be prosecuted in the crown court.

Crook is scheduled to enter her plea at Liverpool Crown Court on August 18.

Until that date, she was released on unconditional bond.

“At 9.30am, emergency services were summoned to junction four northbound to complaints of a collision between a Renault Clio and a Honda Jazz,” Merseyside Police stated in a statement following the crash.

“Two women were rushed to the hospital for treatment, one from each vehicle.

“A woman in her 60s, the Honda Jazz’s driver, was tragically pronounced dead. Her relatives have been notified.

“A woman in her 40s is in critical condition in hospital after driving a Renault Clio.”

Paula Kingdon was a former headmaster at Westfield Infants School in Chesterfield, Derbyshire, where she was characterized as “open-hearted” and “funny.”

“Paula was practically one of our family, but her influence, respect, and love spread far and wide, not just in our circle of friends, but through the hundreds and hundreds of children, and later, their children, who she inspired during her 40 years, 20 of them as headteacher, at Westfield Infants School,” said Philip Childs, who launched a JustGiving Page to crowdfund a memorial.

“Her passing was a big shock and a great loss,” he told the Derbyshire Times in 2019.

“She was the nicest person you’d ever meet, the most open-hearted, humorous, and full of wit.

“She’d done it.”

