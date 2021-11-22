In an accident, a 2-year-old fatally shoots his father with a rifle.

According to authorities, a 2-year-old boy in St. Louis inadvertently shot and killed his father after a firearm he got his hands on discharged.

According to KMOV-TV, a local television news station, when police arrived at the home at 8:30 p.m., they discovered the boy’s father, who was in his 20s, unconscious and not breathing.

According to The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the gunfire hit him in the back. At the spot, he was pronounced dead.

The shooting happened in the Peabody Darst Webbe neighborhood of St. Louis, which is just south of the city’s downtown center.

According to KMOV, a lady was there at the time of the shooting, but it was unclear whether she would face charges in connection with the incident.

According to the Post-Dispatch, police are investigating the shooting.

Local gun safety organizations have reminded families that gun locks are available to avoid unintentional shootings in the aftermath of the shooting.

“This news is always heartbreaking,” Cathy Gilbert, co-chair of the Women’s Voices for Social Justice organization, told KSDK-TV. “However, when I first heard of this, I said to myself, “People think 2-year-olds can’t possibly pull a trigger.”

“However,” she went on, “they have that strength.” When a young child is present, many people believe that nothing will happen. However, it does.” “Research has shown that locking guns reduces the likelihood of unintended shootings involving minors,” she noted. The St. Louis Police Department was contacted for comment by Washington Newsday, but no response was received in time for publishing.

As of Monday, there had been 1,789 unintentional shootings in 2021, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a database that collects information about shootings around the United States.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, there were at least 369 unintentional gunshots by children in 2020, resulting in 142 deaths and 242 injuries. Children’s unintentional gunshot deaths climbed 30% from March to December 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to the same period in 2019.

To avoid unintentional shootings, the American Academy of Pediatrics urges parents to keep all guns “locked and empty, with ammo locked separately,” according to the AAP.

A 4-year-old boy accidently shot himself and two other youngsters in a similar occurrence earlier in November.