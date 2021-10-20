In an Abe Lincoln Filter video, Rudy Giuliani accuses Terry McAuliffe of a ‘Pay For Play Scheme.’

Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani has accused Democratic Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe of conducting a “pay for play scam” in a video manipulated to make him appear as former President Abraham Lincoln.

In this year’s election, McAuliffe will face Republican contender Glenn Youngkin, who previously served as governor of Virginia from 2014 to 2018. Giuliani’s video, which was posted to Twitter on Tuesday, refers to a largely debunked 1990s scandal in which it was claimed that McAuliffe, then a prominent Democratic Party fundraiser, sold the party’s top donors overnight stays in the White House’s Lincoln Bedroom during former President Bill Clinton’s administration.

“Vote against the man who dishonored our past by selling my bedroom hundreds and hundreds of times to scoundrels in a pay-for-play scheme,” Giuliani says in the video, attempting to imitate Lincoln’s voice. “Back in my day, we had a term for males who would rent rooms for a night. Terry McAuliffe is my name in your time. Put an end to the Clinton scumbaggery once and for all.” #mcauliffeisbad Just pay attention to Abe image. twitter.com/tQbS9EVJ3Q Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) (@RudyGiuliani) (@RudyGiuliani) (@RudyGiul The date is October 19, 2021. Due to a 1995 memo he submitted to a White House staffer suggesting ways for Clinton to spend time with the party’s top donors, McAuliffe was accused of selling access to the Lincoln Bedroom. Although a different person added “overnights” on the memo after the event, and Clinton also wrote that he was “ready to start overnights right away” in his own message, McAuliffe did not mention overnight stays in the memo.

Although there is no evidence to support Giuliani’s assertion that “hundreds and hundreds” paid for access, it is unknown how many Clinton contributors stayed overnight in the Lincoln Bedroom. There is also no indication that McAuliffe was involved in a pay-for-play operation.

Regardless of the scandal’s truth, Republicans who oppose McAuliffe have reiterated the Lincoln Bedroom accusation on several occasions. McAuliffe was “the person who developed the scheme to,” according to Ken Cuccinelli, a former Trump administration official who was previously the Republican Attorney General of Virginia. This is a condensed version of the information.