In an abandoned Liverpool hospital, you may spend the night ghost hunting.

A horrifying ghost hunt is taking place in one of Liverpool’s most famous buildings, which is rumored to be haunted.

Those who are adventurous enough can spend the night exploring Newsham Park Hospital, which was previously a medical facility and a psychiatric institution until closing in 1997.

The mental cinema, ‘bad boys corridor,’ and mortuary are among the numerous sinister locations to explore in the Grade II listed structure, which is characterized as “extremely active.”

The historic building was built in the Victorian era and has served as an orphanage, psychiatric hospital, and nursing home during the course of its 140-year history.

Many former hospital employees claim to see, hear, and feel things in the Grade II listed structure, which has spawned a slew of ghost stories.

One former employee told The Washington Newsday that the ‘absolute wickedness’ in the facility still gives him nightmares and has traumatized him.

Children and people who weren’t there were also mentioned by former patients at the institution.

Those participating in the Haunted Happenings tour will have access to the sprawling venue for a whole night, including the Victorian nurses home with long winding staircases and dark corridors, to hunt for the ghostly inhabitants who remain there once they have passed through the perimeter fencing and inside the boarded up building.

The structure was first used as an orphanage for the children of British seamen in 1874, and the conditions were believed to be harsh, with siblings being separated and punishments being administered.

It was converted into a hospital in 1951, and the ruins can be seen during the tour, with abandoned wheelchairs strewn across vacant corridors and mortuary fridges serving as a reminder of the lives lost.

For many years, the location has been used for ghost hunts, and there have been several accounts of paranormal activity, including distant sounds and shadowy figures racing down stairwells.

Visitors can participate in vigils and seances, which include glass divination, table tilting, and Oujia boards, as well as ghost hunting equipment like as EMF meters and K2 meters.

