In an abandoned hospital, five men allegedly raped a 20-year-old woman.

Five guys have been detained in India for allegedly sexually assaulting a 20-year-old female student at an abandoned hospital.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night when the victim was offered a lift by a group of three guys. One of the suspects is accused of befriending the woman and forcing her to ride on his motorcycle. The men pretended to be going for a drive before taking the victim to an abandoned hospital in Nizamabad, Telangana, India.

An officer told The Hindu that the gang of men and the victim allegedly drank alcohol inside the abandoned property.

“Later, three of them sexually abused her in the security guard’s room in the company of two others. We received a Dial 100 call a few hours later, at 2 a.m. on Wednesday, and a team, along with a night duty officer, hurried to the scene and rescued the victim,” the officer added.

According to Nizamabad Commissioner of Police Kartikeya, the victim was rescued about midnight. She was then brought to a neighboring hospital to receive medical attention.

According to Kartikeya, neither the victim nor her family initially filed a complaint against the suspects, and the victim’s testimony after the rescue was not recorded since she was “unable to provide a statement” in her condition.

However, before being transferred to another hospital, the victim filed a police report.

A case has been filed against the three individuals and their two accomplices, according to Nizamabad town police. According to The Times of India, the group has been accused with gang rape and wrongful restraint.

The five males were apprehended by police on Wednesday. The incident is currently being investigated.

In Mumbai, India, police arrested 33 male suspects, including juveniles, last Thursday for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl for nine months. One of the accused kids, according to the complaint, befriended the girl on social media. He then allegedly sexually abused her while filming the whole thing. The accused exploited the footage to extort money from her. He also compelled the victim to meet the other suspects, who raped her on several occasions and in different locations.