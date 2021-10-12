In an 8-foot indoor pool in a residential home, sharks were discovered circling a Christmas tree.

Police in England were astonished to discover live sharks at a private property over the weekend.

The West Sussex County Times reported that Inspector Darren Taylor’s squad received complaints regarding a “disturbance” at a residence in Haywards Heath, West Sussex. They discovered something unexpected when they arrived: an 8-foot indoor swimming pool with several sharks and an artificial Christmas tree.

According to LadBible, Taylor said in a since-deleted tweet, “Just when you think you’ve heard it all.” “Over the weekend, the team went to a premises [sic], only to find an 8-foot swimming pool in the front room.

“There were little sharks swimming about in the swimming pool [aside from the water]and an artificial Christmas tree in the centre!” “I’m not kidding,” he continued.

It’s still unclear whether the sharks were to blame for the commotion. However, according to LadBible, the police will consult with the housing association to determine whether the residents’ lease allows “exotic pets.” The Argus reported in March that exotic pet ownership was on the upswing in the United Kingdom. According to the journal, a poll done by animal charity Born Free “revealed a 59 percent increase in exotic pet ownership in the United Kingdom since 2000.” The charity uncovered 124 “hazardous wild creatures” being kept as pets in Sussex alone. A red panda, numerous primates, and a diamondback rattlesnake were among the animals on the list.

Residents of a tiny community in Telford, England discovered a 6-foot boa constrictor with a fractured jaw in the middle of the road in September. According to Washington Newsday, RSPCA officials suspect the snake was formerly a pet.

According to The Argus, “anyone in Britain can keep a hazardous wild animal as long as they receive a permission from their local authorities under the Dangerous Wild Animals Act 1976.”

There was no mention of the sharks’ species or how they came to be in the custody of the renters. The Washington Newsday requested more information from Sussex Police but did not receive a response in time for publishing.

In other exotic pet news, in July, an Atlanta woman was forced to give up her exotic African serval cat.

This was reported by Washington Newsday. This is a condensed version of the information.