In America, Prince William is being outgunned by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to an expert.

The Duke of Cambridge had his greatest PR day in months yesterday, as the first 15 contenders for his Earthshot Prize were unveiled.

It is billed as the world’s largest environmental prize, awarding £1 million ($1.4 million) each year to five inspiring ideas for preserving the earth.

However, William’s signature initiative, which has the potential to define his career if it succeeds, arrives at a moment when the royal family is at odds, particularly with his brother in California.

Their feud has grown so well-known that an entire book has been written on it.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan were nominated to Time100’s list of the most influential people in the world for 2021 this week.

Six months after the Oprah Winfrey interview in which they launched rockets at the castle from Montecito, Eric Schiffer, chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, told This website that Harry and Meghan are enjoying success with young people in the United States.

“William will face a struggle as a result of Harry and Meghan’s success,” he stated. His goal will be to figure out how to be perceived in a better, more real, and more liked light on a global stage while simultaneously aligning with the issues that matter to young people. I believe William is outmanned and outgunned.

“I believe he is aware of the situation. It would be extremely delusory for his people not to be. They are aware of the situation. I predict that the execution and media strategy will be fine-tuned to allow for greater authenticity, emotional sharing, and a stronger alignment and harmony with what matters to Gen Z and millennials.

“It doesn’t go unnoticed that discussing your sentiments with young people is a powerful bonding experience.”

He did say, though, that William’s team at Kensington Palace might still advocate for a change of direction in order to engage with a younger audience.

“I would never put it past the palace to get him to a condition of readiness,” Schiffer told this publication.

Much of Prince William's activity in the previous year and a half has been focused on the United Kingdom, from his support for the country's coronavirus frontline carers to traditional English seaside vacations that encouraged COVID-stranded Brits to enjoy themselves.