In a’menacing’ incident on a football ground, a man smashes a youngster.

A schoolboy was assaulted by a man in Anfield yesterday, which was described as “menacing.”

On a football ground on Lower Breck Road, the 14-year-old was struck in the face numerous times before being hit in the back of the head.

He was rushed to the hospital with major facial injuries and was treated there.

The suspect was described as a male in his late teens or early twenties with blonde hair and a light brown beard who was dressed in a black jacket, top, and pants.

“This was a frightening attack that left a teenage lad with serious facial injuries,” said Detective Inspector Chris Saidi.

“We have conducted a number of CCTV and witness inquiries in the area, and anyone who believes they know the suspect or witnessed the event is urged to contact police.

“We want to hear from anyone who was in the neighborhood at the time and may have observed the attack or has any information about it.”

Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 and mention the reference number 21000663477.

