In Alaska, a 9-year-old boy is attacked by a river otter.

On Wednesday evening, two of Tiffany Fernandez’s sons and two other friends were playing around a duck pond in East Anchorage, Alaska, when they discovered a group of otters, she said.

“Him, his brother, and some friends were lounging around the pond when they observed four river otters,” Fernandez said, posting a description of the incident on the Nextdoor app to warn others in the neighborhood. “They came to a halt to watch them swim when one of the otters charged at them. They all tried to flee, but my 9-year-old was trapped in the crossfire.”

Fernandez then released three images of her son’s attack injuries, which showed a series of severe elongated skin cuts.

“On his back and legs, he has bite marks/scratches. She added beside the images, “Pretty deep cuts.”

In an interview with the Anchorage Daily News, Fernandez described the wounds in more detail, saying, “He has two fang scars on his rear thigh, and one on the front thigh on each leg.” On his foot, he has a puncture wound.”

When one of the four otters split from the gang and approached the youngsters, Fernandez claimed her oldest son was filming it on his phone.

“That’s when they all started running,” says the narrator. My 9-year-old was attacked when one of them caught up to him,” Fernandez told the publication. “As he was racing away, he fell and [the otter]caught him on his back.”

Fernandez claimed she took her son to the ER, where he received a rabies vaccination and booster.

“We had to spend the evening in the emergency room. She remembers how they cleaned him up, bandaged him, and put him on the rabies vaccine.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s regional wildlife scientist, Dave Battle, said there had only been a few occurrences near town in the last couple of years involving river otters and dogs, but no attacks on humans.

"The fact that an otter attacked a person was obviously surprising," Battle told the Daily News, adding that he believes otters were involved in all of the cases he was aware of.