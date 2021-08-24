In Alabama, an unvaccinated pregnant nurse and her unborn child died of COVID.

A family in Alabama is grieving after an unvaccinated woman died of COVID-19 after her unborn child died of the same condition.

According to Alabama.com, nurse Haley Mulkey Richardson, 32, was registered at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola’s labor and delivery unit.

COVID-19 was contracted by Richardson, who lived in Theodore with her husband Jordan and little daughter Katie, three weeks before she died, in late July or early August, according to a friend, Jason Whatley.

The mother-of-one refused to be vaccinated against the virus because she was terrified of potentially fatal anaphylactic responses and because she had heard false allegations that the vaccine could damage fertility.

“Haley had anaphylactic episodes in the past,” Richardson’s mother, Julie Mulkey, told Alabama.com. As a result, she concluded that it was not safe for her.

“And then, of course, what was she to believe about the vaccine’s effects on reproduction, given all of the negative press?

“Things like how it might ruin a female’s eggs and such, and she wanted to have her second child.” She was hesitant to acquire it because of that.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that anyone who are pregnant or may become pregnant get vaccinated against COVID-19, adding that there is “currently no evidence” that the vaccine affects fertility issues in women or men.

Richardson, who was around six months pregnant at the time, lost her unborn child, Ryleigh Beth, on August 18 and died on August 20.

“It’s quite difficult. It’s difficult to accept and face. We’re relieved she’s no longer in pain,” Mulkey said.

“After approximately three or four days in the hospital, the [obstetrician]told her she was going to lose the baby,” Whatley continued. And she just kept getting worse and worse.”

“At some point, they basically informed her that we had to start treating you like you don’t have a child,” he continued. We have to do everything we can for you because the kid will die anyway.”

Richardson was subsequently sent to the USA Health Children’s and Women’s Hospital in Mobile, where she was unable to receive visitors.

"Haley did phone me crying, saying she was about to lose the baby," Mulkey told the site.