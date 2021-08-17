In Alabama, a driver waiting for help with a broken down vehicle fatally shoots a naked man.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Birmingham Police Department. According to police, officers from the Birmingham Police Department were dispatched to a report of a person shot near 2549 7th Avenue North.

Officers from Birmingham arrived on the scene to find an unresponsive victim laying in the road. According to police, the victim looked to have been shot.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, “preliminary inquiries” into the event indicate that the victim was strolling around “totally nude” in the neighborhood.

While the victim was strolling around naked in the vicinity, he “allegedly” approached a driver who was stuck inside a broken down vehicle, waiting for help. The victim then opened the door of the broken down vehicle, according to the Birmingham Police Department. According to authorities, as the victim opened the door of the broken down vehicle, the driver discharged a revolver at him.

Officials from the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Department responded on the scene shortly after the unresponsive victim was discovered. The victim was transported to UAB Hospital by Birmingham Fire and Rescue, where he was declared dead, according to the news release.

Marcus Leroy Williams, 23, of Birmingham, was the victim, according to the Birmingham Police Department.

Police have not identified the driver who shot Williams. Police did not disclose any additional information on the pistol used or the number of bullets fired.

The unidentified driver of the disabled vehicle remained on the site shortly after officers arrived, according to the Birmingham Police Department. The driver of the vehicle was escorted to Birmingham Police Headquarters, where “Homicide investigators questioned the motorist,” according to the news statement.

Anyone with information on the event is invited to come forward, according to the Birmingham Police Department, as they continue their investigation.

The Birmingham Police Department stated, “Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers using the Birmingham Police Department’s Mobile App.”

The Birmingham Police Department said they were investigating another fatal shooting in addition to the nude man. Officers were dispatched to 1313 3rd Street at 2:20 a.m. local time on Tuesday. This is a condensed version of the information.