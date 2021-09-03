In Alabama, a convicted kidnapper-murderer will be executed next month.

Alabama has scheduled a 51-year-old convict’s execution for next month, after his lethal injection was postponed earlier this year after the US Supreme Court granted the inmate’s request to have his personal pastor accompany him to the execution chamber. ​

According to the Associated Press, the Alabama Supreme Court set a date for Willie B. Smith III’s execution on October 21.

Smith was supposed to be executed by lethal injection on Feb. 11, but the federal high court postponed it after the justices upheld an order issued by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that declared he couldn’t be executed without his pastor present in the room.

Alabama changed its fatal injection regulations to enable the request, despite the fact that non-prison staff should not be in the chamber for security reasons.

“Alabama has failed to meet its burden of proof that excluding all clergy members from the execution chamber is required for prison security. So, in order to facilitate what Smith refers to as the ‘transition between the realms of the living and the dead,’ the State can no longer execute Smith without his pastor present,’ Justice Elena Kagan said in an opinion joined by three other justices.

Smith was convicted of the 1991 murder of 22-year-old Sharma Ruth Johnson and is now scheduled to be the first person executed in Alabama this year.

Smith allegedly kidnapped the victim from an ATM, stole $80 from her, and then shot her in the back of the head in a cemetery, according to prosecutors.

If the February lethal injection had gone through, Smith would have been the first convict to be killed by a state this year. Quintin Phillippe Jones, 41, was convicted of beating his 83-year-old great aunt in September 1999 and was executed by lethal injection in Texas on May 19 after he was convicted.

Prior to that, Texas had the final state execution since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, with the death injection of 45-year-old murderer Billy Joe Wardlow on July 8, last year.

In a situation identical to Smith’s, a death row inmate’s execution was postponed in Texas in early 2019 when prison officials refused to allow his Buddhist spiritual adviser to be present in the execution chamber.